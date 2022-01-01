Delphine GALLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA BASTIDE- Limoges 1973 - 1974
-
ECOLE LE MAS NEUF- Limoges 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Guy De Maupassant- Limoges 1978 - 1984
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Limoges 1984 - 1985
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Limoges 1986 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine GALLOT
-
Vit à :
LAVIGNAC, France
-
Née le :
12 avril 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Sylviane CHARISSOU sur la photo 3EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a ajouté ECOLE PIGIER à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Lydie JULIEN (RATEAU) sur la photo 3EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Cyril MALAGNAT sur la photo 3EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Sophie GEOFFRE sur la photo 3EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Patrick ROCHER sur la photo 3EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Marie-Laure PESTEL sur la photo 3EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Marie-Laure PESTEL sur la photo 4EME
-
Delphine GALLOT a reconnu Laurence GUICHARD (MASDIEU) sur la photo CM1
-
Delphine GALLOT a ajouté ECOLE LE MAS NEUF à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine GALLOT a ajouté ECOLE LA BASTIDE à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine GALLOT a ajouté Ecole Du Maneuf Limoges à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine GALLOT a ajouté Collège Guy De Maupassant à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine GALLOT a ajouté Collège Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire