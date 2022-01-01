Delphine GRENAUT (DIETRICH) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Des Moulins (Commercy)- Commercy 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Du Chateau (Commercy)- Commercy 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Commercy 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Henri Vogt- Commercy 1986 - 1990
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1991 - 1993
-
Iup Miage Pôle De Gestion- Nancy 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
PREVIADE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Laxou 1995 - 2006
-
PREVADIES - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Laxou
marketing de l'offre2006 - 2012
-
PREVADIES HARMONIE MUTUELLES- Laxou 2012 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
AGLJ- Gondreville
Trésorière2003 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine GRENAUT (DIETRICH)
-
Vit à :
GONDREVILLE, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai quitté ma Meuse natale pour aller .... en Meurthe et Moselle !!!
J'y ai trouvé un mari : Olivier et fondé une famille : Amandine, Thomas et Juliette.
Profession :
Responsable services gestion région Nord Est
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3