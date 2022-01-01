Delphine LANDREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS LE BRELOQUET- Cholet 1981 - 1988
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Bretonnais- Cholet 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- Cholet 1993 - 1995
-
IUT GENIE BIOLOGIQUE ET BIOCHIMIQUE- Laval 1996 - 1998
-
Iut Fornation Qualité- Angers 1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LANDREAU
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Production évènements culturels
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible