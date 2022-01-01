Delphine LAPP (DELPHINE LAPP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Croix De L'orme- Aillant sur tholon 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Louis Davier- Joigny 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LAPP (DELPHINE LAPP)
-
Vit à :
VERLIN, France
-
Née le :
19 mars 1986 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Delphine LAPP (DELPHINE LAPP) a ajouté Lycée Louis Davier à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LAPP (DELPHINE LAPP) a ajouté Collège La Croix De L'orme à son parcours scolaire