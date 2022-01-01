Delphine LAUNAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RAYMOND BOUCHET- La rochelle 1986 - 1993
-
ECOLE BONGRAINE- La rochelle 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Albert Camus- La rochelle 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée René Josué Valin- La rochelle 1998 - 2001
-
Université De La Rochelle- La rochelle 2001 - 2003
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LAUNAY
-
Vit à :
FREJUS, France
-
Née le :
30 sept. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Delphine LAUNAY a ajouté Ecole Raymond Bouchet à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LAUNAY a ajouté Université De Poitiers à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LAUNAY a ajouté Ecole Bongraine à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LAUNAY a ajouté Collège Albert Camus à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LAUNAY a ajouté Lycée René Josué Valin à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LAUNAY a ajouté Université De La Rochelle à son parcours scolaire