Delphine LIGNELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
TUNNEL CHATEAU B- Vierzon 1978 - maintenant
-
Fernant Leger- Vierzon 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Edouard Vaillant- Vierzon 1987 - 1990
-
Ufr Lettres Et Langues Orléans La Source- Orleans 1990 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LIGNELET
-
Vit à :
JASSERON, France
-
Née le :
5 oct. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Delphine LIGNELET a ajouté Ufr Lettres Et Langues Orléans La Source à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LIGNELET a ajouté Lycée Edouard Vaillant à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LIGNELET a ajouté Fernant Leger à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LIGNELET a ajouté TUNNEL CHATEAU B à son parcours scolaire