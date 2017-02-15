RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de BordeauxLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Biganos
Delphine MASSELIN (REGNAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Ezy Sur Eure)- Ezy sur eure
du cp au cm21981 - 1989
-
Collège Claude Monet- Ezy sur eure 1989 - 1997
-
Collège Claude Monet- Ezy sur eure
de 1989 Ã 1990 j'Ã©tais en 6e3 de 1990 Ã 1991 j'Ã©tais en 5e3 et de la 4e technologique a la terminale en 971989 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Champion (Carrefour) - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- VERNON 2003 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine MASSELIN (REGNAULT)
-
Vit Ã :
BIGANOS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
2 fÃ©vr. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis maman de 2 filles de 15ans et 9 ans ainsi que d'un petitgarçon de 1an et demi, je ne vit plus dans l'eure je suis dans la gironde maintenant mais si vous voulez en savoir un peu plus sur ce que je deviens venez me voir.
Profession :
CaissiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
