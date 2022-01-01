Delphine MAVEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE LAGRANGE- Bordeaux 1976 - maintenant
-
David Johnson- Bordeaux 1980 - maintenant
-
ECOLE DOMAINE DU LORET- Cenon 1981 - maintenant
-
Collège Grand Parc- Bordeaux 1984 - maintenant
-
Lep Du Jardin Public (Lycée Des Chartrons)- Bordeaux 1990 - maintenant
-
Hautes études D'information Et De Gestion Heig- Bordeaux 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine MAVEL
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Née le :
2 déc. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
.
Profession :
Bénévole
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Delphine MAVEL a ajouté Hautes études D'information Et De Gestion Heig à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine MAVEL a ajouté Lep Du Jardin Public (Lycée Des Chartrons) à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine MAVEL a ajouté Collège Grand Parc à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine MAVEL a ajouté ECOLE DOMAINE DU LORET à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine MAVEL a ajouté David Johnson à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine MAVEL a ajouté ECOLE MATERNELLE LAGRANGE à son parcours scolaire