Delphine MIGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MONGAZON- Parthenay 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Parthenay 1982 - 1991
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay
1ereS21991 - 1994
-
ECOLE DE PHARMACIE- Poitiers 1994 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine MIGEON
-
Vit à :
MONTOURNAIS, France
-
Née le :
17 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SE SOUVENIR DE JOLIES CHOSES.
Profession :
DOCTEUR EN PHARMACIE
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1