Delphine MORILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA CLAIRIERE- Royan 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Emile Zola- Royan 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Cordouan- Royan 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Pape Clément- Pessac 1996 - 1997
-
Université Bordeaux I- Bordeaux
Neurobiologie1997 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
BIOTRIAL - Autre (Autre)- Rennes 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine MORILLON
-
-
NÃ©e le :
7 dÃ©c. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de maÃ®trise
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie
-
Delphine MORILLON a reconnu Delphine MORILLON sur la photo 1ère S1