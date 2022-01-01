Delphine MULDER (HENRION) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Suippes 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée P. Bayen- Chalons en champagne 1983 - 1985
-
Fac Sciences Eco- Reims 1985 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine MULDER (HENRION)
-
Vit à :
REIMS, France
-
Née le :
27 oct. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mes priorités?
Ma famille d'abord, j'ai 3 enfants et je fais ce qu'il faut, en tous cas J'ESSAIE de les rendre heureux.
Profession :
Chef de projet - AMOA
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
