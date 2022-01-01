Delphine PERRAULT (PETROT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre-dame Du Bel Air- Montfort l'amaury 1976 - 1981
-
Collège La Fosse Aux Dames- Les clayes sous bois 1981 - 1983
-
NOTRE DAME DU BEL AIR- Monfort 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Bel Air- Montfort l'amaury 1985 - 1989
-
Iut Sceaux Dut Gea- Sceaux 1989 - 1990
-
Université De Versailles Saint-quentin-en-yvelines- Versailles 1990 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine PERRAULT (PETROT)
-
Vit à :
CRESPIERES, France
-
Née le :
14 août 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
