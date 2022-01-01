Delphine PERROLLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE VIC SUR CERE- Vic sur cere 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Jean De La Fontaine- Vic sur cere 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Aurillac 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Saint-eugène- Aurillac 1989 - 1992
-
Université Toulouse-le Mirail : Toulouse Ii- Toulouse 1992 - 1994
-
Université Jean Moulin / Lyon Iii- Lyon 1994 - 1995
-
Iufm De Clermont-ferrand- Clermont ferrand 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Librairie Point Virgule- Aurillac 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine PERROLLE
-
Vit à :
AURILLAC, France
-
Née en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Libraire
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
