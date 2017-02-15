Delphine POUVREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CROIX ROUGE- Aulnay sous bois
maternelle et primaire1981 - 1990
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Aulnay sous bois
trop de bon souvenir1990 - 1994
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay
trop nul ke d'enguelade1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Thomas Jean Main- Niort
CAP entex ( entretien des textile)1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Capricorne / Safen - Agent de propretÃ© (Autre)- Niort 1997 - 2001
-
Ecole Maternelle - Agent social (Autre)- Champdeniers saint denis 2001 - 2002
-
Interim - Anpe - Formation (Autre)- Niort 2002 - 2004
-
Ecole Primaire- La chapelle baton 2003 - 2005
Parcours club
-
école De Danse- Parthenay 2004 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine POUVREAU
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis en ménage g un enfant qui est né en 2007 et nous sommes des parents heureux.
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Delphine POUVREAU a ajoutÃ© Ecole Maternelle Primaire Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Delphine POUVREAU sur la photo CM2
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Delphine POUVREAU sur la photo ce1
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Delphine POUVREAU sur la photo ce2
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Delphine POUVREAU sur la photo Maternelle
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Delphine POUVREAU sur la photo 4 T
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Sihem BENOUMEUR sur la photo 4éme techno
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Aurore BOURRILLON sur la photo 4éme techno
-
Delphine POUVREAU a reconnu Gaelle DAVID sur la photo 4éme techno