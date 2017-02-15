Delphine POUVREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis en ménage g un enfant qui est né en 2007 et nous sommes des parents heureux.

  • Profession :

    Sans

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :