Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Argenton-sur-Creuse

Delphine QUILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Delphine QUILLON

  • Vit Ã  :

    ARGENTON SUR CREUSE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    22 mars 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    BONJOUR A TOUS.

  • Profession :

    Aucune

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :