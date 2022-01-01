Delphine RADIGOIS (LAURENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Les Grandes Maulévries- Angers 1982 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Angers 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Chevrollier- Angers 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Le Sacré Coeur- Angers 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
ENACT ANGERS- Angers 2001 - 2004
-
Sdis 49- Angers 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine RADIGOIS (LAURENT)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT BARTHELEMY D'ANJOU, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 janv. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un message, je suis curieuse de savoir ce que vous êtes devenu !!
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
