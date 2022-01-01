Delphine RADIGOIS (LAURENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    N'hésitez pas à me laisser un message, je suis curieuse de savoir ce que vous êtes devenu !!

  • Profession :

    Adjoint administratif

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages