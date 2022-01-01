Delphine RIVELON (DELPHINE RIVELON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GREUZE- Calais 1983 - 1989
Collège Lucien Vadez- Calais 1989 - 1993
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Calais 1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Delphine RIVELON (DELPHINE RIVELON)
Vit à :
MONTCHAMP, France
Née le :
5 févr. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
