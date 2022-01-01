Delphine ROCHE (VILLENEUVE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Twirling Bâton- Aixe sur vienne 1981 - 1989
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Limoges 1981 - 1988
-
Collège Albert Calmette- Limoges 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges 1993 - 1996
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS DE LA CROIX ROUGE FRANCAISE- Limoges 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
CHU DUPUYTREN - IDE (Autre)- Limoges 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine ROCHE (VILLENEUVE)
-
Vit à :
LIMOGES, France
-
Née en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2