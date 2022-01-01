Delphine SWARTEBROEKX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège M Chamontin- Le teil 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Xavier Mallet- Le teil 1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon
BacS1995 - 1997
-
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Lyon (Insa)- Villeurbanne
Département Biochimie1997 - 2002
-
Ifsh Lyon- Lyon 2018 - 2020
Parcours entreprise
-
CIRAD MONTPELLIER - Stagiaire EMVT (Autre)- Montpellier 2002 - 2002
-
Laboratoire Central Vétérinaire De Bamako - Ingénieur stagiaire (Autre)- Bamako 2002 - 2002
-
INTERCHIM - Chef de Produit - Immunolgie- Montlucon 2003 - maintenant
-
SOURCES DE SANTE - Naturopathe (Profession libérale)- Budeliere 2021 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Banda Follet- Montlucon 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine SWARTEBROEKX
-
Vit à :
MONTLUCON, France
-
Née le :
25 août 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Naturopathe
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
