Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Granville)- Granville 1980 - 1988
-
Collège André Malraux- Granville 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Julliot De La Morandière- Granville 1992 - 1996
-
INSTITUT SAINT LO- Agneaux 1996 - 1998
-
Institut Saint-lo- Agneaux 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Ocemar- Breville sur mer 1999 - 2000
-
Lycee La Morandiere Granville 50- Granville 2000 - 2001
-
Ccas-coutances- Coutances 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine VIGOT
-
Vit Ã :
COUTANCES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
