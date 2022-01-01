Denis MAURIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte-marie Bastide- Bordeaux 1978 - 1984
-
Collège Sainte-marie De La Bastide- Bordeaux 1985 - 1987
-
LEONARD LENOIR- Bordeaux 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux
2nde T, 1iere E, Terminale E1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux
Math Sup T A1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Catholique D'arts Et Métiers- Lyon 1993 - 1996
-
ECOLE DES MINES DE PARIS- Sophia antipolis 1997 - 1999
-
University Of Connecticut- Stamford
MBA2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Creativity Software - Directeur de projet (Informatique)- London 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Denis MAURIN
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
-
Né le :
7 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie 4 enfants vivant a Londres
Profession :
Technical Director CTO
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4