Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LA FONTAINE- Laxou champ le boeuf 1974 - 1976
-
St Exupery- Laxou 1974 - 1975
-
Collège La Fontaine- Laxou 1975 - 1977
-
Collège Pierre Bonnard- Le cannet 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Bristol- Cannes
Bac B1979 - 1982
-
UER DROIT- Nice
Licence en Droit1982 - 1986
-
FAC DE DROIT- Montpellier
MaÃ®trise en Droit Public1986 - 1987
-
FAC DE DROIT- Montpellier
D.E.A de Droit Public Economique1988 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole D'application De L'infanterie- Montpellier
E.O.R Promotion SLt Vacheron1987 - 1988
-
16gc- Saarburg
Aspirant Ã la 1Ã©re Cie1988 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Leroy Merlin - Chef de Secteur (Commercial)- METZ 1989 - 2001
-
Simc - Chef de secteur (Commercial)- Manosque 2001 - 2016
-
Entrepôt Du Bricolage Manosque - Chef de secteur (Commercial)- Manosque 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Denis VOLFART
-
Vit Ã :
REILLANNE, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 nov. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de secteur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Denis VOLFART a ajoutÃ© LEROY MERLIN Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Denis VOLFART a ajoutÃ© Entrepôt Du Bricolage Manosque Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Denis VOLFART a reconnu Denis VOLFART sur la photo CM1
-
Denis VOLFART a reconnu Denis VOLFART sur la photo EOR 1988 EAI Montpellier
-
Denis VOLFART a reconnu VÃ©ronique ASSOULINE (SMADJA) sur la photo 1ère AB2
-
Denis VOLFART a ajoutÃ© La Fontaine Ã son parcours scolaire