Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • La Samaritaine  - Conseiller de vente (Commercial)

     -  Rosny sous bois 1978 - 1979

  • Cph Immobilier  - Négociateur immobilier (Commercial)

     -  Gif sur yvette 1980 - 1982

  • Texas Instruments  - Technicien puis ingenieur commercial (Technique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1983 - 1999

  • WORLDSPACE  - Responsable commercial et marketing (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse 2000 - 2008

  • SARL DIDGI  - Gérant

     -  Toulouse 2010 - 2012

  • KALLISTO  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Fonsorbes 2015 - 2018

  • Retraité  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse 2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Didier LEHOUX

  • Vit à :

    TOULOUSE, France

  • Né le :

    5 août 1958 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Toujours motard.

  • Profession :

    Responsable commercial et marketing

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

