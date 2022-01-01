Didier LEHOUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Le bourget 1963 - 1969
-
Collège Didier Daurat- Le bourget 1970 - 1974
-
HENRI WALLON- La courneuve 1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Henri Wallon- Aubervilliers 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
La Samaritaine - Conseiller de vente (Commercial)- Rosny sous bois 1978 - 1979
-
Cph Immobilier - Négociateur immobilier (Commercial)- Gif sur yvette 1980 - 1982
-
Texas Instruments - Technicien puis ingenieur commercial (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1983 - 1999
-
WORLDSPACE - Responsable commercial et marketing (Commercial)- Toulouse 2000 - 2008
-
SARL DIDGI - Gérant- Toulouse 2010 - 2012
-
KALLISTO - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Fonsorbes 2015 - 2018
-
Retraité - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Toulouse 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Didier LEHOUX
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né le :
5 août 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours motard.
Profession :
Responsable commercial et marketing
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
