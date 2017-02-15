Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de NiceLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã  Vidauban

Dimitri GABRIELE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Dimitri GABRIELE

  • Vit Ã  :

    VIDAUBAN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 avril 1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien geometre

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Afrique du Sud - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - Mexique - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e