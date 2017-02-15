RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de NiceLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Vidauban
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PIGNANS- Pignans 1983 - 1984
Ecole Le Thoronet (Le Thoronet)- Le thoronet 1984 - 1992
Collège De Lorgues- Lorgues
6ieme A, 5ieme?, 4ieme? et 3ieme C1992 - 1996
Lycée Technique- Lorgues
STI GEL1996 - 1999
Génie électrique- Toulon
1Ã¨re annÃ©e IUT GEII1999 - 2000
Bts Informatique Industrielle-lycee General Et Technologique- Lorgues 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Cabinet Giraudo-roche - Le Cannet - Technicien geometre (Autre)- Le cannet des maures 2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Dimitri GABRIELE
Vit Ã :
VIDAUBAN, France
NÃ© le :
13 avril 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien geometre
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
Afrique du Sud - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - Mexique - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e
Dimitri GABRIELE a reconnu Manuel MALAQUIN sur la photo Terminal GMP
Dimitri GABRIELE a reconnu Dimitri GABRIELE sur la photo 1ereGEL
Dimitri GABRIELE a reconnu GaÃ«l GABRIELE sur la photo 6°B
