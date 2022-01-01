Djamel LAGGOUN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU PLAN- Champigny sur marne 1980 - 1985
Collège Paul Vaillant-couturier- Champigny sur marne 1986 - 1989
Lycée Langevin Wallon- Champigny sur marne 1989 - 1991
Lycée Langevin Wallon- Champigny sur marne 1991 - 1995
Parcours club
Champigny Fc 94- Champigny sur marne 1996 - maintenant
Communaux De Maisons-alfort (Cma)- Maisons alfort 2002 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Sage - Hot Line (Autre)- PARIS 2001 - 2007
ABSYS CYBORG - Hot Line- Viroflay 2007 - 2008
PRODWARE - Consultant- Paris 2008 - 2009
Késys (Ex Gestionique) - Consultant en informatique / Chef de Projet (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2009 - 2012
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Djamel LAGGOUN
Vit à :
France
Né le :
6 nov. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)