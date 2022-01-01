Dorothee VILLARD (POUESSEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maryse Bastie (Bouaye)- Bouaye 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Bellestre- Bouaye 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Livet- Nantes
GÃ©nie civil1993 - 1996
-
Bts Travaux Publics Lycée Réaumur- Laval 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT- Change 1999 - 2005
-
Meignan Arsène - MÃ©treur (Autre)- Chateau gontier 2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Les Fous Du Volant- Saint berthevin 1999 - 2002
Parcours associatif
-
Chateau Gontier Badminton Club- Chateau gontier 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Dorothee VILLARD (POUESSEL)
-
Vit Ã :
CHATEAU GONTIER, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Et oui j'ai changé et vous que devenez-vous
n'hésitez pas à me contacter !!
Je suis mariée et maman de deux filles formidables Adèle et InèsA bientôt
Profession :
MÃ©treur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Dorothee VILLARD (POUESSEL)
Je suis mariée depuis 2003 et j'ai 2 filles formidables Adèle (2004) et Inès (2006)
-
