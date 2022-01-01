Douchka KOUZNETZOFF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHENE MAILLARD- Saran 1979 - 1981
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE CONSOLATION- Orleans 1981 - 1987
-
Collège Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1987 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Pelletier- Orleans 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Espace Chien - A mon compte après 2 année d'apprentissage (Autre)- Saint jean de braye 1990 - 1999
-
SHISEIDO INTERNATIONNAL FRANCE- Ormes 2001 - 2018
-
Sh Conseil Immobilier - Conseillère en Immobilier (Commercial)- Saran 2018 - 2018
-
Mairie De Saint Ay - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Saint ay 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Douchka KOUZNETZOFF
-
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France
-
Née en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conditionneuse
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Douchka KOUZNETZOFF a ajouté Mairie De Saint Ay à son parcours professionnel
-
Douchka KOUZNETZOFF a ajouté Sh Conseil Immobilier à son parcours professionnel
-
Douchka KOUZNETZOFF a ajouté SHISEIDO INTERNATIONNAL FRANCE à son parcours professionnel