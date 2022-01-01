Eddy CAILLOUEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 46 Ri

     -  Berling

    CCH Section commandement, Secretaire de la CCA

    1989 - 1990

Parcours entreprise

  • APV FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evreux

    Automaticien

    1990 - 2000

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Eddy CAILLOUEL

  • Vit à :

    ARANJUEZ, Espagne

  • Né en :

    1967 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Pour me trouver? Dur. Je bouge plus que Gulliver.

  • Profession :

    Ingenierie industrielle

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages