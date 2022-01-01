Eddy VANAVERBECK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Tourcoing 1989 - 1993
Collège Marie Curie- Tourcoing 1993 - 1996
LE CORBUSIER- Tourcoing 1996 - maintenant
Lycée Professionnel Le Corbusier- Tourcoing 1996 - 1999
Parcours club
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION DU BLANC SEAU- Tourcoing 1998 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Kijk En Bouw- Menen 2004 - 2006
Sarl Kara Batiment Tourcoing - Macon (Autre)- Tourcoing 2006 - 2007
Sn Judez - Maconnerie (Autre)- Premesques 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Eddy VANAVERBECK
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
Né le :
30 nov. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maçon
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
