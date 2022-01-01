Edgar GAILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous ceux qui viennent chercher de bons souvenirs, la tête des anciens copains (copines), et pourquoi pas... des nouvelles fraîches.
    @+

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :