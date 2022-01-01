Edith LE GALLIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Notre Dame Du Plasker (Locmine)- Locmine 1971 - 1975
Collège Jp Calloc H- Locmine 1975 - 1979
Lycée Jeanne D'arc Saint-ivy- Pontivy
BAC ECONOMIE1979 - 1982
IUT DE VANNES- Vannes
DUT GEA1982 - 1985
Rennes 1 - Institut Gestion Rennes - Institut Administration Entreprises (Igr-iae)- Rennes
Master SICG2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Guyomarc''h- Saint nolff 1986 - 1987
AROMES DE BRETAGNE- Antrain 1987 - 1991
COOPAGRI BRETAGNE- Landerneau 1991 - 2009
GELAGRI BRETAGNE- Landerneau 2009 - 2014
HENAFF - Directrice administrative et financiÃ¨re (Finance)- Pouldreuzic 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Edith LE GALLIC
Vit Ã :
LOCTUDY, France
NÃ©e en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ContrÃ´leur de gestion
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
