Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Chirens)- Chirens 1988 - 1994
-
Collège La Garenne- Voiron 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Voiron 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Louise Michel- Grenoble 1999 - 2001
-
Lycée Professionnel Louise Michel- Grenoble 2001 - 2002
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 2002 - 2006
Parcours club
-
CLUB HAND BALL CHIRENS- Chirens 1992 - 1999
-
Hand Ball Club Coublevie- Coublevie 1999 - 2001
-
ALV- Voiron 2001 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Eline BURGHOFFER
-
Vit à :
VOIRON, France
-
Née le :
28 juin 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible