Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De Nazareth (Plancoet)- Plancoet 1975 - 1983
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Lamballe 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Décathlon - HOTESSE D'ACCUEIL (Autre)- SAINT MARTIN DES CHAMPS 1996 - 2003
-
LA CERP ST MARTIN DES CHAMPS - TELEPHONISTE/PREPARATRICE COMMANDES (Autre)- Morlaix 2006 - 2008
-
SAS SOMODA CITROEN MORLAIX - Secrétaire après-vente (Commercial)- Morlaix 2008 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Elisabeth JOUAN
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN DES CHAMPS, France
-
Née le :
5 avril 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire après-vente
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible