Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Parterre (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée François Ph. Dessaignes- Blois
COMPTABILITE ET GESTION1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
RASEC - Assistante ressources humaines (Ressources humaines)- Romorantin lanthenay 2003 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Elodie DESPRES
-
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
Née le :
1 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante ressources humaines
Mes goûts et passions
