RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vizille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Emilie RICARDONE (CROMBEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT SAUVEUR- Lille 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Saint-adrien- Villeneuve d'ascq 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Saint-adrien- Villeneuve d'ascq
filière ES spéclalité Anglais1999 - 2002
-
Prépa Hec Saint Paul- Lille
voie économique2002 - 2005
-
Classe Préparatoire Eco Et Commerciale Lycée St-paul- Lille
voie économique2002 - 2005
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Grenoble- Grenoble 2005 - 2008
-
GRENOBLE ECOLE DE MANAGEMENT- Grenoble 2005 - 2008
Parcours club
-
CENDRILLON ASSOCIATION- Villeneuve d'ascq 1995 - 1996
-
COPPELIA- Hellemmes lille 1996 - 2005
-
LE DAHU- Grenoble 2005 - 2006
-
LES PLANCHES- Grenoble 2005 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Clust.com- Paris 2000 - 2000
-
Trois Suisses - Commerciale (Commercial)- ORCQ 2000 - 2000
-
Darty - Commerçante (Autre)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2003 - 2003
-
Magiboo - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2006 - 2006
-
Kiabi - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MADRID 2007 - 2007
-
Tefal - Chef de produit (Marketing)- RUMILLY 2008 - 2008
-
Sergent Major - Responsable adjointe (Commercial)- Grenoble 2009 - 2011
-
Ddp Grenoble - Responsable de magasin (Commercial)- Grenoble 2011 - 2016
-
ADREXO - Assistante commerciale (Commercial)- Echirolles 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emilie RICARDONE (CROMBEZ)
-
Vit à :
VIZILLE, France
-
Née en :
1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable adjointe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Emilie RICARDONE (CROMBEZ) a ajouté ADREXO à son parcours professionnel
-
Emilie RICARDONE (CROMBEZ) a ajouté Ddp Grenoble à son parcours professionnel