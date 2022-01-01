Emmanuel BARBIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Lyon 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Vendôme- Lyon 1977 - 1979
-
Collège Maurice Scève- Lyon 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Lyon 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Diderot- Lyon
f31983 - 1985
-
Lycée La Martinière Terreaux- Lyon
TCO1985 - 1987
Parcours club
-
LE MARTOURET- Die
equitation1984 - 1985
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONNIE LES BUISSONS- Jausiers
equitation facto1985 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 942 De Lyon Mont-verdun- Lyon
fusiller commando1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
MOLYDAL - Rhone alpes (Commercial)- Saint maximin 1989 - 1993
-
Simpa - France sud (Commercial)- Ville la grand 1993 - 1994
-
Aiv Le Martouret- Die 1994 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel BARBIER
-
Vit à :
DIE, France
-
Né en :
1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Nouvelle adresse mail
Profession :
Electricien
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
