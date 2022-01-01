Emmanuel CAILLOU (CAILLOU ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bientot 50 ans, on "garde la foi..." toujours motivé malgré les difficultés !

  • Profession :

    Fonctionnaire

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages