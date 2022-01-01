Emmanuel EMMANUEL CARIOU (CARIOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Maternelle De L'ange Gardien- Brest 1972 - 1975
ECOLE DE LA CROIX ROUGE- Brest 1975 - 1979
Collège La Croix Rouge- Brest 1979 - 1982
Lycée La Croix Rouge- Brest 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
Ministère De La Défense- FRANCE 1990 - maintenant
DGA- Issy les moulineaux 1994 - 2004
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel EMMANUEL CARIOU (CARIOU)
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur