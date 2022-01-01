RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ÉvreuxLe résultat du brevet à Évreux
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRANCIS CARCO- Le havre 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Le havre 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1988 - 1990
-
LYCEE ROBERT SCHUMANN- Le havre 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Systel- Vanves 1994 - 1996
-
Agfa Gevaert- 1996 - 2005
-
A&o Imaging Services- Cergy 2005 - 2008
-
Truma Gerätetechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg- Munich 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD)
-
Vit à :
EVREUX, France
-
Né le :
13 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté Lycée Robert Schuman à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté Truma Gerätetechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté A&o Imaging Services à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté Agfa Gevaert à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté Systel à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté LYCEE ROBERT SCHUMANN à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté Lycée François 1er à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté Collège Henri Wallon à son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel EMMANUEL RICHARD (RICHARD) a ajouté ECOLE FRANCIS CARCO à son parcours scolaire