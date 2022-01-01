Emmanuel GANTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Le Pellerin)- Le pellerin 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- Le pellerin 1986 - 1990
-
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 1990 - 1996
-
-
Lycee Jean Perrin - Bts Assistance Technique D'ingenieur- Reze 1994 - 1996
-
Post Bts Au Lycée Marcel Callo- Redon 1996 - 1997
-
Ecole D'ingenieurs Louis De Broglie- Rennes 1997 - 2001
Parcours club
-
USP FOOTBALL- Le pellerin 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
BLANCHARD - Gestion de la production (Production)- Chemere 2004 - maintenant
-
BLANCHARD SAS- Chemere 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel GANTIER
-
Vit à :
ROUANS, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur production
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
