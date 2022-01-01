Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AbbevilleLe résultat du brevet à Abbeville

Emmanuel KOBSCH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Emmanuel KOBSCH

  • Vit à :

    ABBEVILLE, France

  • Né en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages