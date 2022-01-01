RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AbbevilleLe résultat du brevet à Abbeville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHAMP DE MARS- Abbeville 1976 - 1977
-
ECOLE EST- Abbeville 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Ponthieu- Abbeville 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1985 - 1990
-
Université Lille Ii- Villeneuve d'ascq 1990 - 1991
Parcours militaire
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel KOBSCH
-
Vit à :
ABBEVILLE, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
