Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE PAUL ELUARD- Soyaux 1972 - 1975
-
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Soyaux 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Romain Roland- Soyaux 1980 - 1985
-
Jean Caillaud- Ruelle sur touvre 1986 - 1989
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Limoges 1990 - 1992
Parcours club
-
Usaf-svar- Ruelle sur touvre 1981 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Ocirp - Développeur (Informatique)- Paris 1992 - 1992
-
Greta Charente - Informaticien (Informatique)- Soyaux 1994 - 1995
-
TERRADE INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Dirac 1995 - 1997
-
TDI SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint yrieix sur charente 1997 - 1998
-
Centre Hospitalier D'angouleme - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint michel 1999 - 2001
-
MAIRIE ANGOULEME - Informaticien (Informatique)- Angouleme
Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux2001 - maintenant
-
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rima- Angouleme 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel LAPRELLE
-
Vit à :
GOND PONTOUVRE, France
-
Né le :
19 août 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1