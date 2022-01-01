Emmanuel LAPRELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Ocirp  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1992 - 1992

  • Greta Charente  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Soyaux 1994 - 1995

  • TERRADE INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Dirac 1995 - 1997

  • TDI SERVICES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint yrieix sur charente 1997 - 1998

  • Centre Hospitalier D'angouleme  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint michel 1999 - 2001

  • MAIRIE ANGOULEME  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Angouleme

    Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2001 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Emmanuel LAPRELLE

  • Vit à :

    GOND PONTOUVRE, France

  • Né le :

    19 août 1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages