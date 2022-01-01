Emmanuel LE BOLC'H est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Le Likes- Quimper
bac G1980 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
île Longue- Brest
matelot agent postal1990 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel LE BOLC'H
-
Vit à :
LOUVIGNY, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
POSTIER
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Emmanuel LE BOLC'H a reconnu Emmanuel LE BOLC'H sur la photo 602
-
Emmanuel LE BOLC'H a reconnu Emmanuel LE BOLC'H sur la photo 202