Emmanuel MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marceau Sidi Bel Abbes- Sidi bel abbes terre 1954 - 1962
-
Lycée Climatique D'argelès-gazost- Argeles gazost 1962 - 1970
-
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1- Villeurbanne 1971 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Emmanuel MARTINEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SIDI BEL ABBES, Algérie
-
NÃ© le :
15 mars 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Emmanuel MARTINEZ a reconnu Emmanuel MARTINEZ sur la photo 5° A1
-
Emmanuel MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© Lycée Climatique Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Emmanuel MARTINEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Marceau Sidi Bel Abbes Ã son parcours scolaire