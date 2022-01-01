Emmanuel MAUDUIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
CMT SAGITTAIRE- Toulon
guerre du golfe 90/911989 - 1992
-
ECOLE DES FUSILIERS MARINS- Lorient
ELEVE B.E1992 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Nuggets - Responsable de magasin (Direction générale)- Saint quentin en yvelines 1999 - 2000
-
Centre Leclerc Bayeux - Vendeur technique (Commercial)- Bayeux 2000 - 2007
-
Cora Caen - Vendeur technique (Commercial)- Caen 2007 - maintenant
-
Club Méditerranée- VITTEL
cours de golf2008 - 2008
-
Club Méditerranée- MERIBEL LES ALLUES
rider a Meribel du pur plaisir .....manu le malin snowleader.2009 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel MAUDUIT
-
Vit à :
COURSEULLES SUR MER, France
-
Né en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller commercial
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Arabie Saoudite - Égypte - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - États-Unis - Éthiopie - Grèce - Irak - Israël - Italie - Madagascar - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Sénégal - Suisse - Oman - Tunisie - Yémen