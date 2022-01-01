Emmanuel MAUDUIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Nuggets  - Responsable de magasin (Direction générale)

     -  Saint quentin en yvelines 1999 - 2000

  • Centre Leclerc Bayeux  - Vendeur technique (Commercial)

     -  Bayeux 2000 - 2007

  • Cora Caen  - Vendeur technique (Commercial)

     -  Caen 2007 - maintenant

  • Club Méditerranée

     -  VITTEL

    cours de golf

    2008 - 2008

  • Club Méditerranée

     -  MERIBEL LES ALLUES

    rider a Meribel du pur plaisir .....manu le malin snowleader.

    2009 - 2009

  • Prénom Nom :

    Emmanuel MAUDUIT

  • Vit à :

    COURSEULLES SUR MER, France

  • Né en :

    1971 (52 ans)

  • Profession :

    Conseiller commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

