Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Marie Curie- Les lilas 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Pantin 1983 - 1984
-
LEP HAM- Ham 1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Monoprix- PARIS 1986 - 1989
-
EUROMARCHE STAINS- Stains 1989 - 1991
-
Franprix - Responsable achats fl (Autre)- CHENNEVIERES SUR MARNE 1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel RONCIER
-
Vit à :
RUEIL MALMAISON, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre dirigeant