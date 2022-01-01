Emmanuel ROUBION est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Les Vallergues- Cannes 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Cannes 1990 - 1993
-
Iut De Nice Université De Nice- Nice 1993 - 1995
-
ESSI- Sophia antipolis 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Inforama - Coframi- Sophia antipolis 1999 - 1999
-
ODISEI- Sophia antipolis 1999 - 2001
-
FINANCE TECHNOLOGIE- Sophia antipolis 2001 - 2002
-
OPTALAN- Sophia antipolis 2003 - 2005
-
CENTILE - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2005 - maintenant
-
Tenable - Senior Product Manager (Informatique)- Paris 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuel ROUBION
-
Vit à :
PEGOMAS, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Senior Product Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - États-Unis - France - Maurice - Italie - Mexique - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
Emmanuel ROUBION a ajouté Tenable à son parcours professionnel
-
Emmanuel ROUBION a ajouté Tenable à son parcours professionnel