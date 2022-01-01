Emmanuelle DE BRITO (JAYET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE LAVENELLE- Epinay sur seine 1983 - 1984
-
ECOLE LACEPEDE- Epinay sur seine 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Robespierre- Epinay sur seine 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Jacques Feyder- Epinay sur seine 1993 - 1998
-
ACE- Paris 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
IMPRIMERIE NATIONALE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Paris 1997 - 1997
-
PAPREC - Comptable (Comptabilité)- La courneuve
responsable d''un pôle comptable1998 - maintenant
-
GROUPE PAPREC - Responsable comptable (Comptabilité)- La courneuve 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Emmanuelle DE BRITO (JAYET)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
16 juil. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous!
N'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous me reconnaissez et que le coeur vous en dit!
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Botswana - Cuba - France - Mexique - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Zambie
-
Emmanuelle DE BRITO (JAYET) a reconnu Eric THOUENON sur la photo ce 1
-
