EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Saint brieuc 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Saint brieuc 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Sacré Coeur- Saint brieuc 1990 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
VIDEOMAT - Technicienne (Technique)- Rungis 1997 - 1998
-
Sema (Schlumberger Limited) - Technicienne (Technique)- MONTROUGE 1998 - 2000
-
PARKEON - Technicienne de maintenance RATP (Technique)- Chatillon 2000 - 2001
-
Ratp - Régie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens- PARIS 2001 - 2011
-
Ratp - Régie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens- PARIS 2001 - maintenant
-
Ratp Département Système D'information Télécom Ivry Sur Seine - Technicienne tÃ©lÃ©com (Communication)- Ivry sur seine 2011 - 2013
-
Ratp - Régie Autonome Des Transports Parisiens - Technicienne tÃ©lÃ©com (Communication)- IVRY SUR SEINE 2011 - 2013
-
Ratp Département Systèmes D'information Et Télécom - Technicienne tÃ©lÃ©com (Communication)- Noisy le grand 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E
-
-
NÃ©e le :
13 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Maroc - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a ajoutÃ© RATP Ã son parcours professionnel
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a ajoutÃ© Ratp Ã son parcours professionnel
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a ajoutÃ© Ratp Département Système D'information Télécom Ivry Sur Seine Ã son parcours professionnel
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a ajoutÃ© Ratp Département Systèmes D'information Et Télécom Ã son parcours professionnel
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a ajoutÃ© Ratp Département Systèmes D'information Et Télécom Ã son parcours professionnel
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu Christophe LEBRANCHU sur la photo TS1-MAI
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu Lilian GUILLIER sur la photo 1ere STT ACC 2eme année
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E sur la photo je crois CE1 1988
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu StÃ©fan COGNEAU sur la photo 1F3 1992-1993
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu Sylvain GUEUNE sur la photo 1F3 1992-1993
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E sur la photo 1F3 1992-1993
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu Benedicte PIVOT (CHATELET) sur la photo BTS MAI
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E sur la photo BTS MAI
-
EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E a reconnu EngÃ©line ALLÃ‰E sur la photo Maternelle 1985-1986