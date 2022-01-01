Eric BRUN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean De La Fontaine- Roanne 1974 - 1980
-
COLLEGE LUCIEN SAMPAIX- Roanne 1974 - 1980
-
Lycée Guez De Balzac- Angouleme 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Sainte-anne- Roanne 1980 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Eric BRUN
-
Vit Ã :
MONTAGNY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable d agence
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Eric BRUN a ajoutÃ© Lycée Guez De Balzac Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Eric BRUN a reconnu Eric BRUN sur la photo Section sport études Rugby